NAVREH 2023: Navreh is a Hindu Festival, which is celebrated by the Kashmiri Pandits as the New Year’s Day. The day is marked on the first day of the bright half of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. The word Navreh is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘nava varsha’, meaning ‘new year’.

On the eve of Navreh, families serve a platter of unhusked rice, bread, curd, salt, sugar candy, walnuts or almonds, silver coin, pen, mirror, some flowers and the new panchanga (calendar), which is the first thing to be seen in the morning.

According to the legends, it was on this day when the Saptarshi Era of the Kashmiri Hindu calendar began. The Sapta Rishis got together on the Sharika Parvata and paid tribute to goddess Sharika.