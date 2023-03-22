Curated By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 00:40 IST
New Delhi, India
GUDI PADWA, UGADI, CHAITRA NAVRATRI, CHETI CHAND, SAJIBU CHEIRAOBA, NAVREH 2023 LIVE: It is time to celebrate across the country as Hindus prepare for a number of festive occasions, including Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba and Navreh. March 22 also marks the start of Chaitra Navratri when Ghatasthapana is held indicating the start of nine days celebrating Devi Shakti in its nine forms. Read More
HAPPY GUDI PADWA 2023: MAHARASHTRA NEW YEAR WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: This year, March 22 marks Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo. It is the beginning of the Marathi new year. Maharashtrian people extend lovely wishes to their relatives, friends and acquaintances to celebrate the joyous occasion.
UGADI 2023: One of the most important elements of this festival is that we get to dress up in our ethnic best. Now, if you are looking for some inspiration to slay traditional wear, turn to our Kannada actresses. From Ashika Ranganath to Srinidhi Shetty, we have handpicked some jaw-dropping looks of the actresses which set the template to look stunning at this Ugadi festival.
GUDI PADWA 2023: From bright-hued gudhi's and multi-coloured rangolis to scrumptious delicacies and on-point vibrant outfits, Gudi Padwa is truly one of the most happening days of the year. While you have been busy managing everything to celebrate the festival with full fervour, we have pulled together a list of ensembles that might help you in putting the required glamour into your celebrations. Now, you can flaunt your inner diva this Marathi new year celebration by taking some ethnic wear inspiration from these celebrities.
SAJIBU NONGMA PANBA 2023: Sajibu Nongma Panba celebrations are a significant affair across Manipur. Though the majority of the Meitei people belong to Hinduism, the culture and traditions are centred on Sanamahism, an animalistic, ancestor worshipping, shaman-led religion.
NAVREH 2023: Navreh is a Hindu Festival, which is celebrated by the Kashmiri Pandits as the New Year’s Day. The day is marked on the first day of the bright half of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. The word Navreh is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘nava varsha’, meaning ‘new year’.
On the eve of Navreh, families serve a platter of unhusked rice, bread, curd, salt, sugar candy, walnuts or almonds, silver coin, pen, mirror, some flowers and the new panchanga (calendar), which is the first thing to be seen in the morning.
According to the legends, it was on this day when the Saptarshi Era of the Kashmiri Hindu calendar began. The Sapta Rishis got together on the Sharika Parvata and paid tribute to goddess Sharika.
CHETI CHAND 2023: With varied religious and cultural backgrounds, most parts of India observe a variety of festivals throughout the year. One such festival is Cheti Chand, which is celebrated by the Sindhi community. Sindhi New Year's Day is known as Cheti Chand. Sindhi Hindus celebrate Cheti Chand as the birthday of their Patron Saint Jhulelal, also known as Uderolal's birthday.
UGADI 2023: The festival of Ugadi will be celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on March 22. Ugadi marks the beginning of the Telugu New Year. In Karnataka the New Year will also be celebrated the same day and the Kannada New Year is celebrated as Yugadi. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival of Ugadi is celebrated on the first day in the month of Chaitra, which corresponds to mid-April on the Gregorian Calendar. The day marks the start of the harvest season for rabi crops.
CHAITRA NAVRATRI 2023: Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is widely celebrated across India twice a year. As per the Hindu calendar, Sharad Navratri is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin (September-October) while Vasant Navratri or Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the month of Chaitra (March-April). This year, the festival will begin on March 22 and end on March 30, according to Drik Panchang. The Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi marks the beginning of the nine-day celebration. Here are the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga worshipped on each day during the Navratri.
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of different festivals marking the arrival of Indian new year and hoped that they bind different communities of India in bonds of love, harmony and affection.
Murmu conveyed her greetings to citizens on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
“These festivals, which are celebrated on the arrival of the Indian new year, are symbols of our faith and carriers of our ancient culture. These festivals of happiness strengthen the spirit of social harmony and brotherhood in our society. We also express our gratitude to nature through these festivals," she said.
“May these festivals bind different communities of India in bonds of love, harmony and affection and bring happiness and prosperity for all," Murmu said. (PTI)
In the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana the beginning of new year will be celebrated at Ugadi on the same day while in Karnataka it will be observed as Yugadi.
