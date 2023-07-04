Gulzarilal Nanda Birth Anniversary: All You Need To Know About Former Prime Minister

GULZARILAL NANDA BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Gulzarilal Nanda served as India’s acting Prime Minister twice for 13 days each. He was first selected as the interim Prime Minister in 1964, after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru. The second time Gulzarilal Nanda took charge was when Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, died in 1966.

Nanda served in the cabinet of both Nehru and Shastri. He was most recognised for his work on labour issues and was part of India’s freedom struggle against British rule. In 1921, he joined the Non-Cooperation movement and was imprisoned on multiple occasions.

Gulzarilal Nanda was born on July 4, 1898, in undivided Punjab’s Sialkot, to a Punjabi Hindu family. His education was completed at the universities of Lahore, Amritsar, Allahabad and Agra. He married Lakshmi and they had two sons and a daughter. He died on January 15, 1998.