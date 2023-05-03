Guneet Monga’s Love For Elephants Continues in a Hand Painted Saree Celebrating the Gentle Giant

Oscar award winning filmmaker Guneet Monga continues to shower her love for elephants in sarees. This time, Guneet was spotted draped in a beautiful silk saree designed by homegrown brand Picchika by Urvashi Sethi.

Guneet who has been celebrating the 2023 Oscar win for her documentary film, The Elephant Whisperers, in an array of sarees featuring elephant motifs, stepped out in a unique saree to attend the television show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Taking to instagram, the producer posted a series of images showcasing her look for the day. She wrote: “For The Kapil Sharma Show - continuing to represent our tryst with our gentle giants where we go!"

This labour of love designed by Picchika took about 10 days to paint. The saree made in pure silk plays the perfect canvas for the hand painted beautiful scenery of elephants, clouds and lush full green trees. The saree is further enhanced with hand embroidered gota. The saree not only complements Guneet’s personality but also makes it a wearable art.

Taking to instagram, Picchika by Urvashi Sethi shared a series of images of the saree adorned by Guneet and shared a caption, which read as: “We’re thrilled to see the stunning and uber talented Guneet Monga, slaying in our exquisite Picchika saari! We customized this piece with elephants, trees and clouds to represent her journey of the well deserved oscar winner *"The Elephant Whisperers"."

Styled by celebrity stylist Manisha Melwani, who was also behind Guneet’s stunning look at the Academy Awards, Guneet’s The Kapil Sharma Show look also featured a pair of silver earrings from the jewellery brand, Silver Palace. The exquisite earrings were enhanced with semi precious stones and an elephant motif made from silver with 22k gold plating. Manisha was assisted by Bidipto Das, and the hair and makeup for this look was done by celebrity hair and makeup artist Jyoti Advani.

Guneet style has seen showering her love for sarees designed by an array of fashion designers and brands from across the country. With the elephant taking centre stage in all the ensembles, we love how experimental Guneet has been with her sartorial choices.

