Guru Arjan Dev Death Anniversary: All You Need to Know About the Sikh Guru

GURU ARJAN DEV DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Guru Arjan was, out of the 10 Sikh Gurus, the fifth spiritual leader of Sikhism. He was an inspirational figure who spent his life serving the needy and teaching compassion and devotion to the divine. However, the Mughals perceived him and his growing popularity as a threat to them, and it is believed that they ordered his execution in 1606. On his 417th death anniversary, we look at some key facts about his life and share some of his quotes.

Born in April 1563, Guru Arjan became the spiritual leader of the Sikhs at the age of 18, in 1581. He took over from his father Ram Das, the fourth Guru of the Sikhs and expanded the influence of Sikhism effectively. Guru Arjan made the final compilation of the Adi Granth in 1604. They are a collection of hymns and writings of the first five Sikh Gurus and also of some early Bhakti poets. He added 2,216 hymns to the Adi Granth; which is the largest contribution to the scripture. He installed the Adi Granth at the Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara, famous as the Golden Temple in Amritsar, in 1604. Guru Arjan stressed that Sikhs are completely separate from Hindus or Muslims and was the one to introduce the attire of the Sikhs. Jahangir saw Guru Arjan’s teachings as a threat to Islam and the Mughal influence. It has been said that he asked Guru Arjan to convert to Islam and stop his teachings. When the Guru refused, he had him tortured and then executed. He was the first of the two Sikh Gurus to be martyred. On his death anniversary every year, the Sikh community helps others through donations and by serving food through Sikh Langars.

Quotes of Guru Arjan from Sri Guru Granth Sahib