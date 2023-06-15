Guru Hargobind Singh Birth Anniversary: 10 Facts About the Sixth Guru of the Sikhs

GURU HARGOBIND SINGH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Guru Hargobind Singh was the sixth Guru of Sikhism. He was born on June 19, 1595, in Wadali, Amritsar. He was the only child of Guru Arjan Dev and Mata Ganga. At the age of 11, he succeeded his father as Guru. He is credited for spearheading the militarisation of the Sikh community. He emphasises the need to develop a warrior spirit in the community because of the persecution from the Mughal rulers.

Guru Hargobind Singh always carried two swords, representing the philosophy of “Miri-Piri". The first sword Miri represented power whereas Piri symbolised his spiritual skills.

HERE ARE 10 FACTS ABOUT GURU HARGOBIND SINGH