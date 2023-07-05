Guru Hargobind Sahib Jayanti 2023: Facts About the Sixth Guru of the Sikhs, and Wishes to Share

GURU HARGOBIND SAHIB JAYANTI 2023: Guru Hargobind Sahib, the Sixth Guru of Sikhism, was born on Harh Vadi 7th, Sambat 1652 ( June 19, 1597). His birthday usually falls in June or July in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Sahib will be celebrated on July 5. He is credited for spearheading the militarisation of the Sikh community. Guru Hargobind Sahib emphasized the need to develop a warrior spirit in the community due to the persecution by the Mughal rulers.

Guru Hargobind Sahib Jayanti: 5 Facts

Advertisement