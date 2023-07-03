Guru Purnima 2023: Here's What to Donate According to Your Zodiac Signs For Prosperity

GURU PURNIMA 2023: Guru Purnima is celebrated to express gratitude toward teachers, mentors, and gurus. It is a day to pay homage to the wisdom and guidance received from these enlightened souls. This auspicious occasion falls on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha, which usually corresponds to the months of June or July in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 3. While the rituals of Guru Purnima may vary across different cultures and traditions, here is a general overview of the rituals and recommended donations according to each zodiac sign.