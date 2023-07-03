Guru Purnima Celebrations at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Conclude to Resounding Success

The second day of Guru Purnima celebrations at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was led by a family that embodies the essence of the guru-shishya parampara with their legacy of Indian Classical music dating back to the 17th century.

Welcoming sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash and Ustad’s grandsons – 10- year-old twins Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash – on the stage of The Grand Theatre, Mrs. Nita Ambani expressed her appreciation for the distinguished artists. “The performance by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his family represents a remarkable symphony of life. It is a convergence of musical heritage that transcends time and celebrates the coming together of three extraordinary generations – a maestro of all time, the torchbearers of today, and the proteges," she said, concluding her speech with the sacred chant of Guru Vandana.

Much like the previous day, a full house of the audience at The Grand Theatre joined in. The reverberation, amplified by the world-class acoustics of the space, filled it with an air of reverence, setting the stage for the evening’s captivating performance, aptly titled ‘Three Generations, One Legacy’.