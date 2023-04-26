Guru Uday 2023: Timings, Significance And Other Things You Need To Know

On Thursday, April 27, there will be a significant celestial event known as Guru Uday. During this time, Jupiter — which is associated with auspicious deeds — will rise at 02:07 am in the zodiac sign of Aries. It’s important to note that Jupiter had previously transited to Aries on April 22, but was in the setting, which prevented any auspicious work from being carried out. The Kharmas had ended on April 14, when the Sun entered Aries, events like weddings and housewarming ceremonies could not be held due to Jupiter’s setting. Jupiter must be in a rising position for auspicious events such as marriages to take place.

Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava, an astrologer from Tirupati, emphasises the importance of having an auspicious and effective Jupiter position during marriage ceremonies. Fortunately, on April 27, Guru or Jupiter is rising. From 7 am onwards, Guru Pushya Nakshatra Yoga, which is a rare and highly beneficial yoga, will be formed. The effects of any work undertaken during this yoga are long-lasting. The Amrit Siddhi Yoga, another auspicious yoga, will also be present from April 27 at 7 am to April 28 at 5:06 am. The entire day of April 27 will be auspicious due to the presence of the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga.

With the emergence of the Guru, it is now feasible to perform propitious ceremonies such as marriages and housewarmings. As April draws to a close, auspicious timing for these events is available in May and June. The upcoming two months will mark the wedding season, characterised by grand celebrations, music, and processions. Those planning to conduct such ceremonies during May and June can check the auspicious dates for these months.

If you’re planning to get married or have a housewarming ceremony in 2023, here are some auspicious dates to consider:

In May 2023, good dates for marriage are 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 27, 29, and 30. For Griha Pravesh, the dates to consider are 6, 11, 15, 20, 22, 29, and 31.

In June 2023, the auspicious dates for marriage are 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 23, 24, 26, and 27, while the Griha Pravesh Muhurat date is 12.

It is advised not to schedule any marriage ceremonies during the Chaturmas period. There will be 13 auspicious dates for marriages and 7 for housewarming ceremonies in May, followed by 11 auspicious dates for marriages and only 1 auspicious date for housewarming ceremonies in June. After June, Chaturmas will begin, and no auspicious works should be performed during this period. The next auspicious time for housewarming and marriage ceremonies will be in November and December.

