Handy Tips On How To Keep Your Silk Sarees Timeless

Silk sarees are a timeless classic that can last for generations if taken care of properly. Silk sarees have enduring beauty. Every woman passes on this customary clothing to the next generation. Silk sarees are renowned for their plush fabric, gorgeous patterns, and classic charm.

However, improper care can cause damage and reduce their lifespan. Proper storage techniques and gentle cleaning methods, will help you to keep your silk sarees in pristine condition. To maintain their longevity and beauty, they need to be properly cared for.

Tribikram Mishra, Fashion portfolio, Mensa Brands and Bibhav Behera, Fashion Lead, Karagiri share tips that will ensure that your precious silk sarees remain a cherished part of your wardrobe for years to come.

Dry Clean Only: Instead of being washed in water, silk saris should be dry cleaned. The texture and colour of the saree are kept more intact by dry cleaning. Store Properly: In order to prevent colour fading and damage from exposure to sunlight, store silk sarees in a cool, dry, and dark location. Plastic bags shouldn’t be used to store them because they can retain moisture and harm the items. Avoid Direct Sunlight: Keep your silk sarees out of the sun’s direct rays to prevent colour fading. Wash in cold water: Always use cold water to wash silk saris. The cloth may shrink and discolour when washed in hot water. Use moderate, pH-neutral detergents rather than potent ones to avoid using harsh detergents. Use vinegar: Silk saris’ colour can be preserved by running the rinse cycle with a cup of distilled white vinegar. Any lingering soap residue that can contribute to fading can be eliminated with vinegar. Avoid wringing: Avoid wringing or twisting silk saris when washing them since this can harm the fabric. Instead, lay the sari flat to dry after carefully pressing out any extra water.

