Hanuman Jayanti 2023: 10 Popular Names of Lord Hanuman and Their Meaning

HANUMAN JAYANTI 2023: Lord Hanuman is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva, as per the Hindu mythology. He is the symbol of devotion and strength. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated every year on the occasion of his birth anniversary and therefore it holds great significance among the Hindus.

According to the Panchang, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Purnima Tithi or 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6.

On the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti devotees keep fast and visit temples to worship Lord Hanuman. Grand festivities and spectacular processions mark the celebration of the day across the country.

On this day, let us take a look at 10 names for Lord Hanuman:

Vayu Putra

Lord Hanuman is also known as Vayu Putra, which means “the son of the Vayu". According to mythology, Lord Hanuman is the son of Pawan Dev, who is also known as Vayu Dev. The name also symbolises the emphatic power and strength that Lord Hanuman possesses. Anjani Sut

Lord Hanuman was the son of Queen Anajna, also known as Anjani Devi, and Kesari, the Vanara King of Kishkindha, as per Hindu epic Ramayana. So, Lord Hanuman has been named after his mother as AnjaniSut. This name is derived from the blessings he received from his mother to achieve countless feats in his life. Mahabali

Mahabali means the one who has enormous power or strength. Lord Hanuman was known for his strength and physical prowess, which helped him to eliminate the evil forces. Among the devotees, this name is chanted to evoke positive power and inspiration to achieve success in life. Rameshtha

Lord Hanuman is the supreme devotee of Lord Rama. This name is given to him after witnessing his supreme devotion towards Lord Rama as narrated in Ramayana. It signifies the importance of devotion. Sita Shoka Vinashana

The name means the one who eliminated the sorrow of Goddess Sita. This name is believed to have originated when Lord Hanuman visited Lanka to trace Goddess Sita. Uddhikaramana

This name refers to the one who has crossed the ocean. Lord Hanuman received this name when he crossed the ocean to reach Lanka. This name signifies that any impossible work can be done with the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Dashagriva Darpaha

Dasagriva means ten-heads and Darpah means to destroy the pride. So, the name refers to the one who destroyed the pride of Ravana, the ten-headed king. This name emerged after he burnt Lanka, which was built in pure gold, to teach a lesson to Ravana. It signifies the act of destroying the ego of the enemy. Lakshamana Pran Data

After saving the life of Lakshmana, brother of Lord Rama, by bringing Sanjeevni Booti from the Himalayas, he was bestowed with this name. It stands for providing life in a critical situation. Bajrangbali

The one with legs and hands is as powerful as lighting. It stands for strength and people usually chant this name when doing a task that involves strength and guts. Ramdhuta

This name means Lord Rama’s messenger. Lord Hanuman is known as the supreme devotee of Lord Rama and he played an important role during the Vanvas of Lord Rama, as mentioned in the epic Ramayana. It is in this scripture that Hanumanji is described as the ‘Messenger of Lord Rama’.

