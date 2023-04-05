Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, Puja Timing, History and Significance

HANUMAN JAYANTI 2023: Hanuman Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival celebrated every year on the birthday of Lord Hanuman, the powerful deity and ardent devotee of Lord Rama. This auspicious day is observed on Purnima Tithi, the full moon day, in Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar.

This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6. This is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across India and among the Hindu diaspora outside the country.

Advertisement

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Significance

As per Hindu mythology, Hanuman Jayanti dates back to the Treta Yuga. Lord Hanuman played a crucial role in Lord Rama’s life. Lord Hanuman is known for his unwavering devotion, strength, and agility. He is considered an incarnation of Lord Shiva, who took birth in the form of a monkey to serve Lord Rama during his exile.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Know The Date And Mantras For All Zodiac Signs

The significance of Hanuman Jayanti lies in the reverence towards Lord Hanuman’s virtues, such as loyalty, courage, and selflessness. Devotees believe that Lord Hanuman protects them from all evil, grants them wisdom and knowledge. Devotees worship Lord Hanuman on his birthday to seek blessings for overall prosperity and success. The auspicious day is an occasion to express gratitude and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Advertisement

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Shubh Muhurat

The Hanuman Jayanti celebrations usually commence early in the morning with prayers, offerings, and rituals. The Shubh Muhurat for Hanuman Jayanti varies every year and is determined based on the position of stars and planets.

Advertisement

According to the Drik Panchang, Hanuman was born during sunrise. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees visit the temples early in the morning. This year the Purnima tithi will prevail from 9:19 AM on April 5 to 10:04 AM on April 6.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Rituals

On this day, devotees offer special prayers and perform puja rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman. The day begins with a bath and offering of prayers to Lord Rama and Hanuman. Devotees observe a day-long fast and visit Hanuman temples. They offer vermilion, sweets, flowers, and fruits to the deity and chant Hanuman Chalisa.

Another significant aspect of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations is the reading of the Ramayana, which narrates the journey of Lord Rama and Hanuman. Devotees also organise processions in honour of Lord Hanuman. Many devotees observe a vow of silence, called maun vrat, and spend the day in meditation and prayer.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here