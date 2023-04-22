Trends :Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023Earth Day 2023Heatwaves
Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Akha Teej Wishes, Messages, Photos and Greetings to Share

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Here are some beautiful Akshaya Tritiya wishes, Akha Teej images, Akshaya Tritiya Poster, Akshaya Tritiya photo poses and Akshaya Tritiya stickers for WhatsApp that you can share with family, friends and colleagues

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 06:30 IST

HAPPY AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2023 WISHES, IMAGES, SMS, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be one of the most auspicious occasions as it marks the harbinger of good luck. This year, the day will fall on April 22. This Hindu festival is sometimes referred to as Akti or Akha Teej. According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is observed on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakh. The celebration stands for unending prosperity.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with your loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

On this day, people keep a fast, engage in worship, and prepare Akshate (unbroken rice grains wrapped in haldi and kumkum) to offer to Lord Vishnu in exchange for good fortune. In addition, many purchase gold, silver, electronics, vehicles, and other items on this day as a sign of their own happiness and prosperity. To mark the auspicious occasion, share these wishes and messages with your family and friends.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Wishes and Messages

1. May this Akshaya Tritiya rekindle in you the hopes and dreams of joyous occasions and a year filled with smiles! Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

2. May you experience no more grief on this Akshaya Tritiya and experience warmth, joy, happiness, and love.

3. May you enjoy excellent health for all of your days and abundant prosperity. Best wishes on Akshaya Tritiya.

4. Aapko Akha Teej ki her saari shubh kamnaye, Maa Lakshmi aap pe apni krupa humesha banaye rahkhee, Apko Akshaya Tritiya ki shubh kamnaye.

5. Akshay Tritiya aayi hai sang khushiyan laayi hai, Sukh samriddhi paayi hai, Prem ki bahar chhayi hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Akshay Tritiya ki shubh kaamnaayein.

6. On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, may Lord Vishnu bestow upon you his blessings of wealth and success. May you have a bright Akshaya Tritiya.

7. On this special day, may Lord Ram bless you, and may it mark the start of more prosperity, awesome success, and complete happiness.

8. Purchase gold and shop. Akshay Tritiya is approaching. I wish you health and prosperity. I wish you all the best now and every day. Greetings on Akshay Tritiya!

9. Welcome to the holiday period. Every celebration has a purpose. Enjoy and grin on this Akshay Tritiya. because life is lovely and valuable. Warm wishes on Akshay Tritiya.

first published: April 22, 2023, 06:30 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 06:30 IST
