Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Photos and Wallpapers

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was one of the most prominent leaders who fought for social justice his entire life. He was an eminent jurist, politician, philosopher, anthropologist, historian, and economist. He was also the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Every year Dr BR Ambekar’s birth anniversary is celebrated on April 14 to commemorate his contributions to nation building. He fought against caste discrimination, and advocated for equal rights for Dalits and other marginalised sections of society.

Dr BR Ambedkar, who was a Dalit by birth, became involved in a lifelong campaign for equality after witnessing his community’s exploitation and discrimination since his childhood. His vision for a just and discrimination free society has significantly shaped India’s socio-political discourse after Independence.

Inspiring quotes by Dr Ambedkar:

1. “If I find the Constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it."

2. “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

3. “Be educated, be organised, and be agitated."

4. “The sovereignty of scriptures of all religions must come to an end if we want to have a united integrated modern India."

5. “If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help".

6. “Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence."

Wishes and messages to share on Ambedkar Jayanti 2023

1. Even the smallest actions can have a big impact on society. Our nation has seen a huge transition thanks to Dr BR Ambedkar. Best wishes on the occasion of Dr. Ambedkar’s birthday.

2. Let’s pay tribute to the legendary leader who worked so hard and contributed so much to give India its Constitution. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

3. Ambedkar Jayanti serves as a gentle reminder that we must carry out our obligations to the country because we are also its offspring. Let’s remember the man who worked so hard and gave so much to create the Indian Constitution.

4. He was the one who stood up to prejudice and persecution. He personified self-assurance and commitment. I would like to wish everyone a very happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

5. A nation becomes strong when its people are strong. Let us take inspiration from BR Ambedkar.

We will always be motivated to devote our lives to improving the lives of others by Dr. BR Ambedkar. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti to everyone.

