Baisakhi 2023: Vaisakhi Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share in English and Punjabi

Happy Baisakhi 2023: Here are some beautiful Punjabi New Year wishes, greeting and quotes that you can share with your family, friends and colleagues on Vaisakhi

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 06:40 IST

Amritsar, India

Devotees lights oil lamps on the occasion of Baisakhi festival, at Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Getty Images/File)

HAPPY BAISAKHI 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Baisakhi, the harvest festival of Punjab, is approaching and will be celebrated with much fervour on April 14, 2023. Also known as ‘Vaisakhi’ or ‘Basoa,’ the festival is marked on the first day of the Vaisakh month, which falls on April 13 or 14. Baisakh also marks the beginning of the spring harvest season.

The occasion is also known as the Sikh New Year or the Punjabi New Year. Various cultural events and fairs are held on this day, and Gurdwaras organise special prayers in honour of the rabi crop harvest. On this auspicious occasion, here are some wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family:

Happy Baisakhi 2023: Vaisakhi Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Punjabi New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

Baisakhi 2023 Messages in English

1. May you sing the song of joy! May you bloom like fresh, lovely flowers! May each day strengthen you! I wish you would continue to walk the path of truth. Happy Baisakhi!

2. May divine blessings fall on you and bring you new hope, joy, and cheer. On this auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone.

Happy Baisakhi 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with your loved ones on Sikh New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

4. The music of the dhol, the call of the koel. The laughter of loved ones, and joy in abundance. May your Baisakhi be filled with laughter and love!

5. Baisakhi has arrived! Turn a new leaf and look forward to better days.

6. This Baisakhi, fill your life with the colours of love, joy, and happiness. Leave rancour at the door as you begin a new chapter on this blessed day.

Happy Baisakhi 2023: Vaisakhi Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with loved ones on Punjabi New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

Baisakhi 2023 Messages in Punjabi

  1. Bhangre paaea, Gidhe paaea.., Aao sare milke Baisakhi da tyohaar manaaea.., Tuhanu sareyan nu Baisakhi de tyohaar de lakh-lakh wadai hove ji…
  2. Tussi Hasde ho saanu hasaan vaaste, Tussi rone ho saanu rovaan vaaste, Ek vaar rus ke ta vekho sohneyo, Marr javange tuhanu manaan vaaste.
  3. Baisakhi da din hai khushiyan manaan vaaste. Baisakhi diyan vadhiyan.
  4. Oh Kheta di mehak, Oh jhumara da nachna, bada yaad aunda hai, tere naal manaya hoeya har saal yaad aunda hai, dil karda hai tere kol aake Vaisakhi da anand lelaan, Ki karan kam di majburi, Phir vi dost tu mere dil vich rehnda hain, Happy Baisakhi.

