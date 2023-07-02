Happy Birthday Shirley Setia: Times The Singer Took The Internet By A Storm In Stunning Ensembles

It is the amazing Shirley Setia’s birthday and on this amazing occasion, one cannot help but take a moment out to not only celebrate her but also celebrate her impeccable sartorial choices. Her ability to effortlessly carry chic ensembles in a stellar manner is commendable.

There is no denying the fact that ranging from captivating monochromatic outfits to vibrant and coordinated ensembles, she rocks them all with the utmost grace. Here is looking back at times she proved that she has an innate sense of style that deserves all the compliments in the world-

The singer showcased her edgy personality in this monochrome ensemble which consisted of a vibrant purple top and a matching pink skirt. What truly made this look stand out among her other looks was the addition of a sleek blazer, which added a touch of sophistication to the overall outfit.

Shirley unveiled her super fun side as she looked adorable in a stylish top and a green skirt, which she paired up with white stylish boots. This ensemble perfectly blended a playful vibe with chic elements and looked fantastic.

One has to admit that in this look the striking colour pattern on the skirt added a lively touch which perfectly complemented her energetic personality. With a pair of orange heels completing the look, Shirley effortlessly carried this ensemble with great poise.

Shirley donned a stunning silver tube top paired with black leather pants. This bold and glamorous outfit exuded elegance and set a stellar fashion statement. If you are looking for the perfect party style, you can take a cue or two from this look.