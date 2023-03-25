Happy Chaiti Chhath Puja 2023: Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

HAPPY CHAITI CHHATH PUJA 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: The four-day Chaiti Chhath Puja celebrations begun today on March 25 with the rituals of ‘nahay-khay’. It will be followed by ‘kharna’ on March 26, ‘sandhya aarghya’ on March 27 and ‘usha aarghya’ on March 28. Women observe day-long fasts from sunrise to sunset, not consuming food or drinking even a drop of water for the well-being of their children.

This auspicious festival, when Sun God and Chhathi Maiya are worshipped, is mostly observed in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. On Chhath, devotees seek blessings from the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya and offer them Arghya.

Chaiti Chhath Puja 2023 Calendar

Nahay Khay: March 25 Kharna: March 26 Arghya to setting rise: March 27 Arghya to the rising sun: March 28

Here are some wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones during the Chaiti Chhath festivities:

Chaiti Chhath Puja 2023: Wishes

1. May the auspicious occasion of Chaiti Chhath Puja bring in your life prosperity and happiness.

2. May this Chhath Puja marks the beginning of life, fortune, and success for you. May the wishes to make this day be blessed by Sun God and come true.

3. Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith, and one’s belief. May you be showered with happiness and prosperity. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life.

4. The morning sun has risen, and we have to take the name of Chhath Maiya all day, next morning will bring new happiness in life, and Chhath Maiya will fulfill all your desires.

5. Remove all darkness and embrace positivity. May this auspicious day bring luck and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very happy Chhath puja.

Chaiti Chhath Puja 2023: Messages

1. Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhath Puja bring you happiness in abundance.

2. May this Chhath Puja bring blessings and happiness your way, and may all your dreams come true and all evils shed away. Happy Chaiti Chhath Puja!

3. May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja to you!

4. It’s a day to offer arghya to the Sun God, and thank him with all your heart. May your fast brings you joy. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chaiti Chhath Puja 2023: Quotes

1. “Wishing you the most beautiful celebrations on the occasion of Chhath Puja. May you are always showered with blessings of Chhathi Maiya in your life."

2. “I pray for the best of your health and happiness on Chhath Puja. May you are surrounded by goodness and positivity. Happy Chhath Puja!"

3. “Warm wishes on Chhath Puja to everyone. Let us come together to thank Mother Nature for all the love and blessings she has ever showered us with."

4. “On the occasion of Chhath Puja¸, I pray that Chhathi Maiya and God Sun bless you with the strength of an elephant and courage of a lion to have a blessed life. Happy Chhath Puja."

