Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Amazing Recipes To Try Out With Your Loved Ones This Festive Season

Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2023: This is a season of blessings and peace, everything around Eid always seems blissful and prosperous. This is the festival to spend quality time with your friends, family and loved ones and what better way to unite everyone than food? Food is that lovely thread that can connect everyone with a lot of warmth and enthusiasm.

Here are a few amazing recipes that will make your heart sing, lift your mind and make you gastronomically pleased and elated. Check out the recipes-

CHICKEN RESHMI KEBAB:

Advertisement

Ingredients:

400 gm boneless chicken breasts

1 cup curd

2 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon cashew nuts

1 teaspoon almonds

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh cream

1⁄2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper powder

2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon oil/butter

Salt to taste

Method:-

Rinse the chicken pieces in running water and cut them into medium size chunks. Also, soak almonds in water for about 20 minutes. Remove the skin from the almonds and keep them aside. Now in a big bowl, mix the curd, ginger garlic paste, cream, salt, lemon juice, chopped coriander and spices very well. Make the paste of almonds and cashew nuts and add to it. Add about 1⁄2 tablespoon of oil to the curd mixture and marinate pieces of chicken in it. Coat the pieces very well, cover the bowl and keep it aside at least for 1 hour. (In this way chicken gets the flavour and juice of ingredients of marination). Preheat the oven to 350F degrees for 5 minutes and put the wooden skewers in warm water. Thread the chicken pieces into skewers and place them in the oven. Lightly brush with some oil. Grill for about 20-30 minutes until chicken tenders become juicy. When the chicken is done, then remove out from the skewers. Serve hot with coriander chutney and cabbage salad

Notes: This marination of Chicken Reshmi Kebab can be kept overnight in the refrigerator.

Tandoori Chicken:

Ingredients:

3 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 tablespoon sweet (not hot) paprika

1 cup plain yoghurt (can sub buttermilk)

2 tablespoon lemon juice

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons, minced fresh ginger

Salt to taste

4 whole chicken leg quarters (drumsticks and thighs), skinless, bone-in.

Method:

Heat the spices in oil: Heat the oil in a small pan over medium heat, then cook the coriander, cumin, turmeric, cayenne, garam masala and paprika, stirring often, until fragrant (approximately 2-3 minutes). Let cool completely. Whisk spices into yoghurt, add lemon juice, garlic, salt, and ginger: Whisk the cooled spice-oil mixture into the yoghurt, then mix in the lemon juice, garlic, salt and ginger. Cut deep slashes into the chicken, coat with marination, and chill: Cut deep slashes (to the bone) in 3-4 places on leg/thigh pieces. Just make 2-3 cuts if you are using separate drumsticks and thighs. Coat the chicken in the marination. cover and chill for at least an hour (preferably 6 hours). Prepare grill: Prepare your grill so that one side is quite hot over direct heat, the other side cooler, not over direct heat. If using charcoal, leave one side of the grill without coals, so you have a hot side and a cooler side, If you are using a gas grill, just turn on one-half of the burners. Use tongs to wipe the grill grates with a paper towel soaked in vegetable oil. Shake off excess marinade, and place the chicken on the hot side of the grill: Take the chicken out of the marination and shake off the excess. You want the chicken coated, but not gloppy. Put the chicken pieces on the hot side of the grill and cover. Cook 2-3 minutes before checking. Turn the chicken so it is brown (even a little bit charred) on all sides. Move to the cool side of the grill, cover and cook: Move the chicken to the cool side of the grill. Cover and cook for at least 20 minutes, up to 40 minutes (or longer) depending on the size of the chicken and the temperature of the grill. The chicken is done when its juice run clear.

Note: Serve it with lime and onion salad and with green chutney as you like.

Kolkata-Style Mutton Biriyani:

Ingredients:

Basmati rice-3cups soaked in enough water for 30 minutes and drained well

Green cardamom-6

Cloves-5

Cinnamon stick-1 inch

Kala jeera-1/2 tsp

1⁄2 tsp ghee

Water as required

Salt to taste

Mutton- 1 kg, cut into medium pieces

Yoghurt- 1 cup

Ginger garlic paste- 3 tbsp

Chilli powder- 2-3 tsp

Oil-2tbsp, Ghee-2tbsp

Onion-1/2-2 cup thinly sliced

Garam masala powder- about 1-1/5 tbsp

Alu Bukhara-5

Hot Water-1/3 cup

Potato-5 small, peeled, cut into chunks if large

Orange/Yellow food colour- 1 pinch

Recipe: Green cardamom -17, cloves 10, cinnamon 1 stick, Javitri-1, Nutmeg-1/8 of the nutmeg, white/black pepper-1/4 tsp. Grind the above all whole spices in the small jar of a mixie. Transfer to an airtight container. You need only 2-3 tsp of garam masala powder for the recipe.

To Layer:

Garam masala powder- a few pinches

Ghee-1-2 tbsp

Saffron- 1pinch soaked in 3 tbsp hot water (add kewra water and Meetha Athar to this saffron water)

Kewra water-2 tbsp

Meetha Athar- 4 drops

Grated mawa-2-3 tbsp

Method: