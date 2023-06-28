Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2023:Quick And Simple Recipes To Try Out At Home

With Eid around the corner, everyone is busy prepping up for the grand celebration. It is imperative that you cook a feast in order to celebrate this amazing festival. In case you are still unsure of what to prepare for your family, then you have to nothing to worry about because we have got your back.

These amazing recipes will not impress your family but if you are inviting guests over then they are bound to love it too-

Chicken Dum Briyani

Ingredients:

500 g Ary’s Deli chicken, sliced into pieces

2 cups basmati rice

3 finely sliced onions

2 diced tomatoes

2 tbsp. ginger-garlic paste

1 cup unsweetened yoghurt

1/2 cup mint leaves, chopped

1/2 cup coriander leaves, chopped

4 slit green chillies

2 teaspoons biryani masala powder

1 teaspoon powdered turmeric

1 teaspoon powdered red chilli

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tsp. garam masala

4 tbsp ghee (clarified butter) or olive oil

2 tablespoons warm milk, soaked saffron threads.

Water

Salt to taste

For the marinade:

1/2 cup unsweetened yoghurt

2 tbsp. ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp. red chilli powder

1 tbsp biryani masala powder

Season with salt to taste

Method:

Wash the basmati rice properly and soak it for about 30 minutes in water. Set aside after draining. Combine all of the marinade ingredients in a bowl for mixing. Coat the chicken pieces thoroughly. Allow it to marinade for at least an hour. In a big, heavy-bottomed pan or pressure cooker, heat the ghee or oil. Allow the cumin seeds to sputter. Sauté the sliced onions till golden brown. Cook for a minute after adding the ginger-garlic paste, until the raw scent is gone. Cook the diced tomatoes until they are soft and mushy. Cook for a few minutes, until the chicken is browned, after adding the marinated chicken pieces (without the excess marinade). Now, combine the yoghurt, mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chillies, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, biryani masala powder, and salt in a mixing bowl. Combine thoroughly. On the other side, cook the chicken on low heat, covered, until it is soft and cooked through. Cook for 2-3 whistles in a pressure cooker, then simmer for 5 minutes. Bring a big saucepan of water to a boil while the Ary’s Deli chicken is cooking. Mix in the salt and the soaked and drained rice. Cook the rice for 70-80% of the time (parboiled). Drain and set aside the rice. When the chicken is done, spread the parboiled rice equally over it in the pan. For a bright colour, drizzle the saffron milk over the rice. Cover the pan securely with a cover and cook for 20-25 minutes, or until the rice is thoroughly cooked and the flavours have merged. Remove from the heat and let aside for 5-10 minutes. With a fork, gently fluff the rice and chicken layers, ensuring that they combine slightly without breaking the rice grains. Your Murg Dum Briyani with chicken is ready!!! Serve the Murg Dum Biryani hot with raita (yoghurt sauce), salad, and your preferred side dishes.

Mutton Keema Samosa By Chef Aji Joseph, Head of Culinary Development, FreshToHome

Ingredients:

Mutton mince: 500gms

Refined oil:2 tbsp

Jeera (whole):1 sp

Onion chop:200 gms

Ginger chop:2 tbsp

Garlic chop:2 tbsp

Green chilly chop:3 tbsp

Jeera powder:2 tbsp

Coriander powder:20 gms

Garam masala:2 tbsp

Salt: 2 tbsp

Coriander leaves chopped: 3 tbsp

Mint leaves:2 tbsp

Samosa patty: 24 nos

Method:

Heat up oil in a pan and add the chopped onion and saute to golden brown. Add the ginger, garlic and green chilli and saute. Add the spice powders and saute. Add the mutton mince /kheema and saute well so that no lumps are formed and the lamb is well cooked. Add salt and check for seasoning. Add the coriander and mint leaves once the mutton mixture is cooked and cooled. Take a samosa patty and fold it in such a way that a triangle is formed and the filling can be stuffed into the triangle. After the filling is placed, fold the sheets in such a way that the sheet forms a triangle. The end of the sheet can be pasted with egg wash so that the oil doesn’t get into the samosa filling while frying. Fry them in hot oil to a golden brown and serve along with tamarind chutney!

Galouti Kebabs By Chef Aji Joseph, Head of Culinary Development, FreshToHome

Complete RECIPE At A Go:

Tip keema (minced meat) into a bowl and add salt and raw papaya paste; mix thoroughly to combine and set aside to marinate for 2 hours

Make dry masala powder: Toss some cumin, coriander seeds, green cardamom pods, dried red chillies, cloves, black cardamom seeds, cinnamon powder, mace powder, and nutmeg powder into a masala grinder or a small food processor

Make wet masala paste: Take some roasted cashew nuts and add roasted chironji, fried onion, garam masala, black pepper powder, roasted gram flour, dry masala powder, thick cream, and kewra water. Grind, adding 2 to 4 tablespoons water as needed, to make a smooth paste

Tip the mixture into a casserole dish and spread it evenly. Create a “hole" or gap in the centre of the mixture with the spatula

Put a hot burning piece of charcoal on an onion and place it on the hole. Pour 2 teaspoons ghee onto the charcoal; it will start smoking.

Immediately cover the dish tightly with the lid and set aside for 30 minutes to allow the smoke to infuse the keema mixture

Make kebabs: Transfer the mixture to a bowl and mix well. Lightly oil your palms so that you can work with the mixture without it sticking to your hands. Tear off a walnut size chunk of the mixture, roll into a ball between your palms, then flatten slightly to form a smooth fat disk. Set it down and repeat the same for the remaining mixture.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and mix well. Lightly oil your palms so that you can work with the mixture without it sticking to your hands. Tear off a walnut size chunk of the mixture, roll into a ball between your palms, then flatten slightly to form a smooth fat disk. Set it down and repeat the same for the remaining mixture. Place a heavy pan on high heat; add ghee. Once hot but not smoking, carefully place the kebabs in the ghee without crowding the pan. Fry the kebabs till golden brown, about 2 minutes on each side, adjusting heat as needed. Remove from pan and place on kitchen paper to absorb excess oil.

Garnish with slit green chillies and onion slices; serve hot with green chutney or any condiment of your choice.

Chicken Korma

Ingredients:

500 g Ary’s Deli chicken (cut into portions)

2 finely chopped onions

2 pureed tomatoes

3 tablespoons olive oil

whisked 1/2 cup plain yoghurt

1-quart thick cream

2 tbsp. ginger-garlic paste

2 tablespoons coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder (modify according to taste)

Half a teaspoon garam masala

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder

Season with salt to taste

Garnish with chopped fresh coriander.

Method: