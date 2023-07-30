Happy International Friendship Day 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages and Greetings to Share With Your Best Friend!

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY WISHES, SMS, SAYINGS, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE: Friends are pillars of support, confidants who lend a listening ear, and companions who make life’s journey more meaningful. The International Day of Friendship is celebrated to cherish the invaluable bonds that enrich our lives and bring joy to our hearts. Observed on July 30 each year, this special occasion is a moment to honour the special bond with our friends. While it celebrated on July 30 across the globe, a few countries such as India, Malaysia, and Bangladesh among others celebrate the day on the first Sunday of August.

To make this day special, let us take a moment to express our love and appreciation for our besties. Here are some of the heartfelt wishes, messages, and inspiring quotes to share with our closest pals, reminding them of the significant role they play in our lives.

International Day of Friendship 2023: Wishes and Messages

1. People may need a lot of friends to feel special but having you by my side alone makes me feel like I’m on top of the world. Happy International Day of Friendship to you!

2. In a world full of earthly pleasures, I still look to you because friendship gives meaning and context to life. Happy International Day of Friendship, my dear!

3. It’s hard to find someone who will stay with you in your hard times, someone who will help you rise up again after you fall. Fortunately for me, that person is you! You are a rare gem, my friend!

4. Dear friend, thank you for always appreciating me. Friends like you stay in the heart forever and their memories never fade away. Happy International Day of Friendship, dear best friend. Missing you a lot!

5. The circle of friendship is a place of warmth and caring, where people come together for listening and sharing. A place of kindness and trust, a place of tears and laughter too. I’m glad to share that circle with someone special.

6. Working together makes us colleagues but understanding each other and supporting one another at each and every step of our lives make us wonderful friends…Best wishes on Friendship Day to my colleague who is more of a friend to me.

International Day of Friendship 2023: Quotes

1. “Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." - Anais Nin

2. “Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything." - Muhammad Ali

3. “My definition of a friend is somebody who adores you even though they know the things you’re most ashamed of." - Jodie Foster

4. “Don’t make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up." - Thomas J. Watson