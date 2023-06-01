Happy Global Day of Parents 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY GLOBAL DAY OF PARENTS 2023 WISHES, IMAGES, SMS, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Every year on June 1, people from all around the world honor and appreciate the significant roles their parents play in their lives. The Global Day of Parents is the perfect opportunity to cherish the unconditional love, guidance, and support provided by parents.

On this special occasion, individuals around the globe express their gratitude, love, and appreciation for their parents through heartfelt wishes, sharing inspiring images, and posting meaningful status updates. Whether it’s a simple thank you or a profound expression of love, these gestures serve as a reminder of the immense impact parents have on our lives. Here are some of the wishes and quotes to share with your parents:

Global Day of Parents 2023: Wishes and Status

1. Parents are not just mom and dad. But together they form an institution for a child. Happy Parent’s day to all those parents who never give up on their child!

2. It is not possible to list all the things you have sacrificed to keep me happy. Thank you for everything! Wishing Happy Global Day of Parents!

3. You bring a smile to my face when I am sad, you set my spirits high when I feel low, and you just make my day brighter with your love and care. Happy Global Day of Parents!

4. At the end of the day, the most overwhelming key to a child’s success is the positive involvement of parents. Happy Global Day of Parents!

5. My mom and dad, you two filled up my life with sunshine and happiness! Thank you for being my best friend! Happy Parent’s Day to you!

6. Let’s take a moment to be grateful to our parents. They are the reasons why we breathe. Happy Global Day of Parents!

Global Day of Parents 2023: Quotes

1. “What’s it like to be a parent? It’s one of the hardest things you’ll ever do but in exchange, it teaches you the meaning of unconditional love." - Nicholas Sparks

2. “Parents are the ultimate role models for children. Every word, movement, and action has an effect. No other person or outside force has a greater influence on a child than the parent." - Bob Keeshan

3. “Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them." - Oscar Wilde

4. “It’s a funny thing about mothers and fathers. Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful." - Roald Dahl

5. “It is time for parents to teach young people early on that in diversity there is beauty and there is strength." - Maya Angelou

Global Day of Parents 2023: Theme

Each year, the Global Day of Parents is celebrated with a specific theme that reflects the challenges and aspirations of parenthood in contemporary times. The previous year’s theme for the celebration emphasized the importance of recognizing and valuing parents worldwide. It highlighted the challenges and selflessness parents face while striving for their children’s well-being and future. The theme also encouraged individuals to acknowledge and appreciate the care and affection bestowed upon us by parents.