Guru Purnima 2023 Quotes: Happy Guru Purnima Wishes, Greetings, Messages to Share With Your Gurus On Vyasa Purnima in 2023

HAPPY GURU PURNIMA WISHES FOR 2023 IMAGES, SMS, SAYINGS, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE: Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is being celebrated today on July 3. The day is observed to express our gratitude to spiritual and academic gurus. This auspicious occasion falls on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha, which usually corresponds to the months of June or July in the Gregorian calendar. It is believed that on this day, the great sage Ved Vyasa, who is considered the epitome of knowledge and wisdom, was born. Hence, Guru Purnima is also seen as a celebration of his birth anniversary. Check out some of the wishes, greetings, and quotes to share.

Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Muhurat And Tithi

Date: July 3, 2023 Tithi: Purnima Vrishti Karna (Bhadra Nakshatra); Moon will enter in Sagittarius (zodiac sign) Shubh Muhurat Starts At: 8:23 pm Shubh Muhurat Ends At: 5:09 pm

Guru Purnima 2023: Wishes and Greetings

1. Thank you for being the guiding light in my life. It’s because of you that I can see my path to a bright future. Happy Guru Purnima.

2. May this Guru Purnima bring blessings, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Have a great day.

3. Teachers are the ones who impart wisdom and make us better human beings with a purpose. You have given me that light. Happy Guru Purnima.

4. This Guru Purnima, let’s pledge to be better beings and walk to our future with our heads held high and with the right intentions – just like our teachers taught us. Have a great day.

5. Happy Guru Purnima to the person who has driven away all kinds of darkness from my life and filled it with the amber glow of knowledge.

6. Guru is the ultimate way to find truth and knowledge. Let’s seek Guru and their teachings to make our life enlightened and happy. Happy Guru Purnima to you!

Guru Purnima 2023: Quotes

1. “He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating." - Swami Vivekananda

2. “A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others." - Gautam Buddha

3. “Let no man in the world remain in illusion. Without a Guru one cannot cross." - Guru Nanak.

4. “Guru is the creator Brahma, grew is the preserver Vishnu, guru is the destroyer Shiva, guru is directly the Supreme spirit, I offer my salutations to this guru." - Adi Shankar

5. “He alone teaches who has something to give because teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting principles, it is communicating." - Swami Vivekananda

GURU PURNIMA 2023: HISTORY

The history of Guru Purnima can be traced back to ancient times. It has roots in the Indian tradition of guru-shishya parampara (teacher-disciple relationship), where knowledge, wisdom, and spiritual guidance are imparted from a guru (teacher) to a shishya (disciple). This tradition has been an integral part of Indian culture for thousands of years.

GURU PURNIMA 2023: SIGNIFICANCE

Honouring the Guru

Guru Purnima is a day dedicated to expressing gratitude and reverence towards one’s spiritual or academic teachers. It is an occasion for disciples to honor and pay respects to their gurus for their invaluable guidance and teachings. Spiritual Significance

The festival holds great importance in spiritual practices. It is believed that on this auspicious day, the spiritual energy or blessings of the guru are at their peak. Disciples engage in various spiritual activities such as meditation, chanting, and offering prayers to seek blessings and accelerate their spiritual progress. Commemorating Sage Vyasa

Guru Purnima is also associated with the sage Vyasa, who is revered as one of the greatest gurus in ancient Indian history. Vyasa is credited with compiling the four Vedas, the Mahabharata, and authoring the eighteen Puranas. Guru Purnima is considered the birth anniversary of Sage Vyasa, and his contributions to knowledge and wisdom are celebrated on this day. Learning and Education

The festival highlights the significance of learning and education in one’s life. It emphasizes the importance of seeking knowledge and wisdom from a guru or teacher. Students express their gratitude and seek blessings for academic success and personal growth. Bond between Guru and Disciple

Guru Purnima strengthens the bond between the guru and disciple. It is a day for disciples to reiterate their commitment to their guru and express their gratitude for the guru’s guidance and support. The festival encourages disciples to continue their spiritual or educational journey under the guidance of their guru.

How To Celebrate?