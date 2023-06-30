Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY GURU PURNIMA 2023 QUOTES, WISHES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Guru Purnima is a significant festival celebrated in various parts of India and Nepal to honour and express gratitude towards one’s spiritual and academic teachers, or gurus. It falls on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July), according to the traditional Hindu calendar. This year it will be celebrated on Monday, July 3.

The word “guru" in Sanskrit means “teacher" or “spiritual guide." The festival of Guru Purnima holds great importance in Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist traditions, where disciples pay homage and offer respect to their gurus for their guidance and wisdom. It is believed that gurus play a vital role in shaping an individual’s life by imparting knowledge, values, and spiritual guidance.

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Quotes

1. “Gurus are like candles who burn themselves to give light to others." - Swami Vivekananda

2. “A true teacher inspires and guides, ignites curiosity, and opens doors to knowledge and self-discovery." - Unknown

3. “The greatest gift a guru can give is awakening the seeker’s own inner guru." - Mooji

4. “A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love for learning." - Brad Henry

5. “A guru is not someone who holds a torch for you. They are the torch." - Sadhguru

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Wishes

1. On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I bow down to my gurus and express my heartfelt gratitude for their guidance and wisdom. Happy Guru Purnima!

2. May the light of knowledge and the blessings of your gurus illuminate your path and lead you to success and happiness. Wishing you a joyous Guru Purnima!

3. Today, I honor and thank all the teachers and gurus who have shaped my life and guided me towards the right path. Happy Guru Purnima!