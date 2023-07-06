Happy International Kissing Day 2023: Wishes, Romantic Messages and Greetings to Share With Your Partner

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL KISSING DAY WISHES FOR 2023 IMAGES, SMS, SAYINGS, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE: In our fast-paced lives, the importance of small gestures is often overlooked by people in relationships. The most universally accepted expression of love is a kiss. The simple pleasures of being able to kiss your partner before going to work or returning home after a long day appear to have lost value in our fast-paced lives. However, on July 6, International Kissing Day serves as a global reminder to cherish this simple gesture and celebrate the presence of our loved ones. This day emphasises the significance of expressing love and fostering intimacy in relationships. On this International Kissing Day, share these messages, wishes, and quotes with your loved ones.

TABLE ON CONTENTS

International Kissing Day 2023 Quotes International Kissing Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings International Kissing Day 2023: Activities International Kissing Day 2023: Benefits of Kissing International Kissing Day 2023: Kissing Tips

International Kissing Day 2023: Quotes

“Stolen kisses are always the sweetest" — Leigh Hunt “When I kiss you, I can taste your soul." — Carrie Latet “Kissing is a means of getting two people so close together that they can’t see anything wrong with each other." —Rene Yasenek “A kiss is a secret told to the mouth instead of the ear; kisses are the messengers of love and tenderness." — Ingrid Bergman “The happiness of life is made up of minute fractions - the little, soon-forgotten charities of a kiss or smile, a kind look, a heart-felt compliment, and the countless infinitesimals of pleasurable and genial feeling." - Samuel Taylor “A kiss makes the heart young again and wipes out the years." - Rupert Brooke

International Kissing Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings

When it gets dark, my star, your embraces and kisses, are like the stars that light up my life, my entire world. Happy International Kissing Day! I’m sending you loads of beautiful kisses to build our bond, and I hope that day continues. Happy Kissing Day, my one and only! Kisses are a natural sweetener for all relationships. The more you kiss, the closer your bond becomes. Happy Kissing Day! On International Kissing Day, I don’t want to waste my time talking; instead, I just want to kiss you and tell you how much you mean to me. When words fail to communicate your feelings, kisses are the perfect method to say everything your heart has to say. On this special day of International Kissing Day, I promise you that I will kiss you every day of my life to shower you with my love. Life is too brief, and kisses are essential to making it memorable. On International Kissing Day, I’m sending plenty of love and kisses to my chosen one.

International Kissing Day 2023: Activities

Give your loved ones a kiss on the cheek or lips. Organize a kissing contest with your friends. Watch a movie or TV show that features a famous kiss. Read a poem or story about kissing. Learn about the history of kissing. Visit a museum or exhibit that features kissing. Start a kissing blog or social media campaign. Create a piece of art or music about kissing.

International Kissing Day 2023: Kissing Tips

Be spontaneous and creative with your celebrations. Don’t be afraid to get a little silly. Have fun and enjoy the moment!

International Kissing Day 2023 Benefits of Kissing

Kissing can boost your immune system. Kissing can help relieve stress. Kissing can burn up to 26 calories per minute. Kissing can improve your mood. Kissing can make you feel closer to your partner.

Here are some other potential benefits of kissing:

1. Improves oral health Kissing can help to increase saliva production, which can help to wash away food particles and bacteria from the teeth and gums.