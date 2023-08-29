Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Images to Share With Your Sister!

HAPPY RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023 WISHES, SMS, QUOTES, GREETINGS, IMAGES, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE: The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between brother and sister. Sometimes they may fight like cats and dogs but the next minute they might be laughing together and caring for each other. The festival is dedicated to honouring the strong bond between sisters and brothers. On this day, the sisters tie Rakhi on their brother’s wrist and wish for their well-being and in return, the brother promises to protect their sisters to stand by them through thick and thin.

When Is Raksha Bandhan 2023?

According to the Hindu calendar, this day is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Shravan. However, this year the Purnima tithi has fallen on two days— it will begin on August 30 and will end on August 31. To celebrate the day with your sister here are some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with her.

Raksha Bandhan Wishes For Sister

1. The most amazing thing about having a sister is like having a best friend in life. Thank you for always being there for me Sis. Happy Rakhi!

2. On this special day, I want to express my love and gratitude to the most wonderful sister in the world.

3. You are not just my sister; you are my confidant, my advisor, and my biggest cheerleader. Thank you for always believing in me.

4. Sisters are like stars in the night sky, guiding us through the darkness and lighting up our lives.

5. You are super cute but super annoying too. I pray to God to give you a little more wisdom today. Happy Rakhi!

Raksha Bandhan Quotes For Sister

1. You’re like a rock I can lean on, a pillar of strength in my life. Thank you for your support. Happy Rakshabandhan!

2. Rakhi is just an excuse for me to express myself: You mean the world to me. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my sweet sister.

3. We gain and lose things every day. But trust me on one thing. You’ll never lose me, I will always be here. Happy Raksha Bandhan… I love My Sister.

4. Sisters are brothers’ first best friends whom we can’t live without. You are mine, my baby sis. Happy Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan Messages For Sister

1. I feel proud to have a sister like you. Be the same strong-minded girl always!! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

2. Dearest sister, First of all, a very “Happy Raksha Bandhan". This Raksha Bandhan I promise I will always hold you back, whenever you turn back, you will always find me.

3. Sending my love and best wishes to you on this special day! Wishing you all the joy, happiness, and success in life!