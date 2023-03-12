HAPPY RANG PANCHAMI 2023: MAHILA DIWAS WISHES, IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Rang Panchami is observed five days after Holi on the Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi in the month of Phalguna as per the Amavasyant calendar. The festival will take place this year on March 12. The event is celebrated with colours and is somewhat similar to Holi. Because of the diversity of our country, each region observes Rang Panchami in a different way.

Advertisement

According to Hindu scriptures, the day is observed to symbolise the importance of the five elements that make up the universe and the human body: Agni (fire), Prithvi (earth), Jal (water), Vayu (air), and Akash (sky). On this auspicious occasion, send these lovely messages to your loved ones and communicate your deepest wishes for them.

Happy Rang Panchami 2023: Wishes and Greetings

1. May God provide you the ability to paint your life with all the colours you desire, including those of joy, love, happiness, and friendship. Happy Rang Panchami.

ALSO READ: Rang Panchami 2023: Time, Significance and Celebration

Advertisement

2. Red for wealth. Green stands for contentment, blue for longevity, orange for advancement, and pink for friendship. May you get all the colours in your life. Happy Rang Panchami.

3. God has been incredibly generous in providing us with a variety of life experiences so that we can fully appreciate what it is to be a person. I hope you enjoy Rang Panchami’s vibrant colours.

4. I hope that happiness is abundant in your life. I’m sending you and your loved ones my sincere wishes for Rang Panchami.

Advertisement

5. On this day of Rang Panchami, may all of your wishes come true and your life is awash in the many hues of life. Cheers to Rang Panchami.

6. A person who can enjoy a colourful experience with family and friends is fortunate. Enjoy a happy Rang Panchami that is brimming with love, colour, and joy.

7. A kind message is all it takes for a real and caring relationship to communicate its deepest feelings. Have a great day celebrating Rang Panchami.

Advertisement

8. Here’s wishing you and your family the best blessings from the gods and goddesses on the day of Rang Panchami.

9. If wishes came in rainbow colours, I would send the one that was the brightest to wish everyone a happy Rang Panchami.

10. Let’s reinvigorate our love with a dash of passionate colour and cast aside our sorrows and negatives as we hurl colours in the air. Happy Rang Panchami.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here