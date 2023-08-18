Hariyali Teej 2023: 5 Ways to Celebrate with a Modern Twist

HAPPY HARIYALI TEEJ 2023: Hindu women celebrate Hariyali Teej, a vivid and auspicious festival that heralds the start of the monsoon season. It also marks the union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The third day of Shravan Shukla Paksha, or Tritiya Tithi, marks the beginning of Hariyali Teej. Married women observe a fast for the entire day, praying for long life and the well-being of their husbands. Unmarried women too observe the fast to find a life partner like Lord Shiva. This year, Hariyali Teej falls on August 19. Although the festival is celebrated for centuries, let’s take a look at how it can be observed in 2023 by adopting a modern approach.
Hariyali Teej 2023: How to Celebrate
- Dress up vibrantly
Since Hariyali Teej is a vibrant festival observed mainly by women, they can dress up in colourful outfits to match the vibe. From getting draped in exquisite sarees to weaving six yards of grace in intricately embroidered and embellished Anarkalis, and slipping into gorgeous lehengas, women can display plenty of fashion statements in traditional outfits. If you are not fond of heavy ethnic fits, then you can also spice up your look with a simple, colourful kurta and a pair of Patialas or even denim jeans.
- Cook traditional dishes at home
Hariyali Teej marks a great opportunity to spend time with your family and friends. After the completion of all the rituals, you can cook some traditional food items and enjoy the scrumptious dishes with your near and dear ones. Ghevar, a round-shaped Rajasthani sweer, dipped in sugary syrup is one of the most delicious desserts to cook and enjoy. Other items that you can prepare include Mathri, Mirchi Vada, Aloo Bedmi Poori, and Dal Baati Choorma.
- Organise a kitty party
Call your friends and relatives at your house on Hariyali Teej and organise a small kitty party with loads of laughter, good food, music, and dance. You can arrange a dancing and singing competition for entertainment purposes and engage in a fun competition with your close ones. Mehendi competitions are another option where women can celebrate womanhood and flaunt the mehendi designs created by their family, relatives, or close buddies. Other celebration ideas include photography and fashion show contests.
- Make it a green festival
Hariyali Teej is the festival of greenery, so why not make it a green festival? You could plant a tree, recycle your decorations, or use sustainable materials for your outfit.
- Celebrate your individuality
Hariyali Teej is a time to celebrate your womanhood and your individuality. Don’t be afraid to be yourself and let your personality shine through.