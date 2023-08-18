Hariyali Teej 2023: 5 Ways to Celebrate with a Modern Twist

HAPPY HARIYALI TEEJ 2023: Hindu women celebrate Hariyali Teej, a vivid and auspicious festival that heralds the start of the monsoon season. It also marks the union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The third day of Shravan Shukla Paksha, or Tritiya Tithi, marks the beginning of Hariyali Teej. Married women observe a fast for the entire day, praying for long life and the well-being of their husbands. Unmarried women too observe the fast to find a life partner like Lord Shiva. This year, Hariyali Teej falls on August 19. Although the festival is celebrated for centuries, let’s take a look at how it can be observed in 2023 by adopting a modern approach.

