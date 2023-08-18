Hariyali Teej 2023: The Do’s And Don’ts Of Fasting On This Auspicious Day

Hariyali Teej is an auspicious festival that is celebrated with utmost enthusiasm across the country. This year it will be celebrated on Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan on August 19. As per the Hindu scriptures, Hariyali Teej Fast honours the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, married women worship Goddess Parvati and observe fast for their husbands. Unmarried women too observe fast, hoping to find a good husband. Hariyali Teej is usually nirjala (without water) fast. Women observe the fast without eating any food or drinking water for 24 hours. Women wear traditional red or green attires, adorn their hands with mehendi and offer prayers for the long lives of their husbands. While observing the fast, make sure you follow certain rules. Ayodhya-based astrologer Pandit Kalki Ram shares the do’s and don’ts which devotees should follow while fasting. Let’s take a look at them.

On this auspicious day, make sure you give special attention to cleanliness. Try to avoid anger. Keep any feelings of jealousy out of your mind.

Wear ethnic clothes like sarees or salwar suits. The green colour is considered to be a symbol of longevity, good health and marital bliss, whereas the red colour signifies strength, love and dedication.

Any fast is considered complete only when it is done with full dedication and devotion. Do not let any negative emotions overwhelm you.

While observing the Hariyali Teej fast, maintain calmness and worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Avoid getting angry and talk to everyone with love.

As per the religious belief, on Hariyali Teej women will be observing fast. This means that on this day, one should avoid eating or drinking anything. Pregnant or sick women are allowed to consume fruit and water. It also depends on the rituals that are practised by every family.

Those observing fast on Hariyali Teej should not sleep during the daytime. The mind should be completely devoted to worship and one should only chant prayers of Goddess Parvati and Bholenath.