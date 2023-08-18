Hariyali Teej 2023: Why This Festival Is Special For Women

Unmarried women also keep this fast to get married to a suitable man and have a happy family life. According to the Hindu Panchang, the festival falls on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad in the auspicious month of Shravan. According to folklore and legends, goddess Parvati declared that women who will observe fasting on this day will have a happy married life.

Hariyali Teej will be observed on August 19 this year. To celebrate goddess Parvati’s persistence towards lord Shiva, this festival is celebrated. It is believed that the goddess Parvati took 108 reincarnations in order to get lord Shiva as her husband. The occasion is celebrated as her tenacity towards achieving her desire of marrying Lord Shiva. In the northern part of India, Hariyali Teej is celebrated by married Hindu women in order to pray for the long and healthy lives of their husbands.

The festival is celebrated in order to celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. According to the great Hindu mythologies, the goddess Parvati had to serve atonement to get Lord Shiva as her husband. Parvati went to a dense forest and started living in penance and observed strict fast while worshipping the idol of Shiva. Lord Shiva was pleased with this penance and promised he would fulfil her wish. After Goddess Parvati’s father Himalaya came to know about it, he agreed on getting her married to Shiva. Both Parvati and Lord Shiva got happily married to each other with proper rituals. Later, Lord Shiva declared that if any woman observes a strict fast sincerely on this auspicious day and worships him, he will give them what they desire.

Women observing this fast need to wake up early in the morning, preferably in the Brahma Muhurta, then take a shower and get dressed in pretty green clothes. Hariyali Teej puja needs to be performed in the Pradosh Kaal. In order to do the puja, you need to make idols of Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Parvati using clay. You should offer 16 shringar items to Goddess Parvati as the symbol of being a fortunate happily married woman. You can also offer apparel to Lord Shiva and read or listen to the Hariyali Teej Katha. After completing the katha, make sure to perform Lord Ganesh and Lord Shiva’s arti, in order to seek their blessings and good fortune.