Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Images to Share

HARIYALI TEEJ 2023: Hariyali Teej is a popular Hindu festival celebrated mostly by married women. It is a celebration of love, fertility, and the arrival of the monsoon season. The festival is held on the third day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) in the month of Shravan. This year, it is being celebrated today on August 19. The name “Hariyali" means “greenery" in Hindi, and the festival is a time to celebrate the lushness of the monsoon season. Women dress in their finest clothes and jewellery, and they often wear green, which is the colour of fertility. They also apply mehndi (henna) to their hands and feet.

Advertisement

On the day of Hariyali Teej, women fast and pray to Goddess Parvati, the wife of Lord Shiva. They also visit temples and offer prayers. In the evening, they celebrate with feasting, dancing, and singing. Here are some wishes, quotes, messages, and images for Hariyali Teej 2023:

Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes

1. Happy Hariyali Teej to all the women! May you be blessed with love, happiness, and prosperity.

2. May the magic of Teej bring lots of happiness, love, and joy in your life.

3. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower you with their blessings of good health, wealth, and happiness.

IN PICS: Mehndi Designs for Hariyali Teej 2023: Latest, Beautiful, and Easy Designs to Choose From!

4. Wishing you a very Happy Hariyali Teej! May this festival bring you all the good things in life.

Advertisement

5. May your Teej celebrations be filled with joy, laughter, and love.

6. Happy Hariyali Teej to my dearest wife/mother/sister/daughter! You are the light of my life.

7. May this Teej bring you closer to your loved ones and strengthen your relationships.

ALSO READ: Kheer To Honey, 5 Things You Can Offer As Bhog On Hariyali Teej

8. May the festival of Teej bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity.

Advertisement

9. Wishing you a very colorful and joyful Teej!

10. May the Teej spirit fill you with love, happiness, and new beginnings.

Hariyali Teej 2023: Quotes

1. May the monsoon rains bring you love, happiness, and prosperity

2. May the goddess Parvati bless you with a happy and fulfilling life.

Advertisement

3. Teej is a time to celebrate the beauty of nature and the strength of women.

4. May the spirit of Teej fill you with joy and love.

5. Teej is a time to come together with family and friends and celebrate the good things in life.

Advertisement

Hariyali Teej 2023: Messages

1. To my dearest wife, Happy Hariyali Teej! I am so grateful to have you in my life. You are my everything.

2. To my mother, Happy Hariyali Teej! Thank you for everything you have done for me. I love you more than words can say.

3. To my sisters, Happy Hariyali Teej! You are my best friends and I love you so much.