Harleen Sethi Chooses Self-Connection Over Digital Distractions on Her Birthday

Actress Harleen Sethi chose to celebrate her 31st birthday in a unique and introspective way. Instead of being caught up in the noise of notifications and messages, she decided to disconnect from the digital world and connect with herself on a deeper level.

In a heartwarming note shared on her social media, Harleen expressed her gratitude and the importance of being present in the moment.

Her birthday was all about a peaceful and intimate celebration. She indulged in delicious cheese chilli toast and coffee. At midnight, she switched her phone to airplane mode, allowing herself to fully immerse in the beauty of her surroundings. Harleen described the joy of simply observing nature.

She wrote, “I put my phone on airplane mode at 12 am because I had a beautiful day of just seeing the leaves, hearing my breath, feeling the cold breeze on my skin, sitting in my balcony watching the clouds pass by, hearing varied sounds of forest insects, watching a hungry monkey trying to get onto our tree house looking for food, swimming in the pool which had the temperature set at 28degrees & just walking in the woods, I dint want to disconnect from myself to connect with others. This birthday was about being grateful for the abundance, about being in the present moment and therefore the unavailability to the world."

Harleen expressed her appreciation to those who took the time to call or message her and send their good wishes. She felt blessed by their gestures and extended her thanks to everyone who made her day special.

Harleen Sethi loves to share pictures of her travels with her fans on social media. From beautiful landscapes to bustling cities, she takes her fans on a virtual journey to different places.

Recently, she posted a photo of herself having the best time in a swimming pool and wrote, “I googled my symptoms, turns out I just needed a vacation."

In this photo, Harleen Sethi can be seen immersing herself in pure bliss as she enjoys a floating meal in a pool. With crystal-clear water as her dining backdrop, she savours every bite while basking in the serene ambience.

Harleen Sethi’s exquisite sense of style shines through as she poses amidst the breathtaking backdrop of nature, dressed entirely in white.