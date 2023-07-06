Harnaaz Sandhu's Latest Photos Prove Confidence Is The Best Accessory

Harnaaz Sandhu, the former Miss Universe, continues to captivate our hearts with her exceptional fashion sense and stunning appearance. Recently, she shared some remarkable photographs of herself in a gorgeous mid-length dress, leaving her followers completely impressed. In her latest Instagram entry, Harnaaz Sandhu delighted her fans by posting pictures from her latest photoshoot, accompanied by the caption, “Self-confidence is contagious."

The exquisite outfit she wore was designed by Aisha Rao, who has her own renowned fashion line. For the shoot, she was styled by celebrity stylist Bharat Gupta. She wore a sleeveless dress that had an asymmetric mini-length hem. The design played well with the pastel palette, incorporating multi-coloured applique work on the body. Further, it featured a plunging neckline, vertical embellishments, bow-tie details on the front with the long straps falling loosely, a pleated skirt, and a figure-skimming design.

To complete her look, Harnaaz Sandhu chose golden strappy sandals, a statement ring, a sleek bracelet, and a stylish pair of dangling earrings. The accessories were from Curio Cottage. For her makeup, Harnaaz went for thick winged smoky eye makeup, darkened brows, heavy mascara on the lashes, a glossy mauve lip shade, kohl-lined eyelids, flushed cheekbones, light contouring, and shining highlighter.

A few weeks ago, Harnaaz Sandhu dropped spectacular pictures in yet another elegant partywear. She chose a black short dress for the event. Along with her pictures, she wrote, “Bling it on."

The outfit she wore was designed by Neetu Rohra, and the look was styled by Swanand Joshi. The mini-hem-length sleeveless dress featured a wide round neckline that accentuated her decolletage. The entire outfit was covered in white crystals.