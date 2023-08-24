Hartalika Teej 2023: Do's And Don'ts Women Should Follow For Husband's Well-being

Hartalika Teej is one of the important festivals celebrated with fervour by Hindu women across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. This day is dedicated to Goddess Parvati for her austerity in a dense forest to get married to Lord Shiva.

Hartalika Teej is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada. According to Drink Panchang, Hartalika Teej falls on September 18, and the morning shubh muhurat will last from 6:07 am to 8:34 am. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 11:08 am on September 17 and end at 12:39 pm on September 18. Married women should avoid some mistakes on Hartalika Teej for their husband’s well-being. According to Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, the some do’s and don’ts are-

1. Married women should avoid wearing black bangles and clothes on this auspicious day. Black is considered an ill-fated colour and is associated with negative connotations like death and darkness. It can prove harmful for the husband and also create rifts in the married life.

2. They should avoid arguing with their husbands and saying anything that might seem hurtful to them. Similar expectations are made from the husbands as well. Hartalika Teej is an auspicious Hindu festival and anything negative should be avoided that causes disgrace to the sanctity of this occasion.

3. The dash of vermilion powder on a married woman’s forehead is her holiest mark as she begins her journey as a wife. Women should respect this mark, especially on the day of Hartalika Teej. They should preserve it carefully.

4. Married women should worship Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha. The Hartalika Teej fast will be considered incomplete if the married woman misses worshipping either of the three.