Harvard Nutritionist Lists Food Items To Keep Diseases At Bay

A good diet is one of the most important aspects of our daily lives. Although everyone eats food, if there is no balanced diet, our body becomes unhealthy and the situation can get worse. If we do not take a balanced diet, we may have to face many diseases. The difficult thing is that many people do not know what balanced and a healthy diet means.

A balanced and healthy diet means the right amount of protein, fat, carbohydrate, vitamins and minerals to be included in the food every day. When we take in more fats and carbohydrates and reduce protein, our body becomes weak and prone to disease.

A nutritionist at Harvard Medical Institute has given information about what should be eaten every day as a balanced diet. According to Harvard Medical, a healthy diet means daily green vegetables, fruits, beans or lentils, whole grains, almonds, seed grains, lean proteins and low-fat dairy products should be included in your diet. By taking this, the risk of many diseases is reduced.

Two vegetables of different colours are necessary every day

Dr Nancy Oliveira, dietician, and nutritionist of Harvard Medical Health said that if you want to have a healthy diet daily, then it should include two fruits of different colours, two vegetables and two types of lean protein products. That is, if you have eaten cabbage during the day, then definitely eat a green vegetable at night. Whereas as two coloured fruits, you can include apple and guava. If you are a non-vegetarian, you can have fish or chicken, at any one time.

Make a menu for a week

Dr Oliveira suggested that if you want to put together a diet menu for a week from the market, then plant-based protein products such as beans, tofu, vegetables, unsalted almonds and seeds can be a good option. You can also buy whole grain bread, whole grain pasta, brown or black rice, quinoa, or farro in whole grains. In dairy products, buy milk and cheese, and yoghurt that does not contain too much fat.

She added that if you want to keep snacks with you, then you should buy mixed nuts without salt, and String cheese is also beneficial. The doctor further said that grapes and berries are other great options among other fruits, apart from bananas and apples. Besides this, you can also buy buttermilk, hard-boiled egg and rice cake.

