We all know men and women are different in every aspect. As men have more muscles than women they can run faster than women, and can lift more weight, but do you know men live less than women and they also get more diseases than women? Yes, according to research, women are considered healthier than men and are said to live longer.

However, recently Harvard Medical has claimed based on one of its studies that women live longer than men. According to them, nature has a big contribution to it. Although no one has the exact answer to why this happens, Harvard’s analysis points to some factors considered as the reasons why women live longer.

1. According to the website of Gene-Harvard Medical, women and men are separated from the development of the fetus itself. Although both have 23 pairs of chromosomes. 22 pairs of chromosomes are the same in both sexes but the 23rd pair becomes different. Males have one X and one Y chromosome in the 23rd pair while females have both X chromosomes in the 23rd pair.

The Y chromosome is one-third shorter than the X chromosome and has fewer genes than the X. The biggest thing is that some Y chromosomes in men are linked to diseases and this is the reason why the risk of death in men is more than that in women.

2. Hormones- The testosterone hormone in men starts sieving the muscles of the heart over time and gives rise to many types of heart diseases. On the other hand, the estrogen hormone, in women, works wonders in protecting the heart. So according to studies, heart-related diseases are less in women.

3. Reproductive organ- The prostate gland in males gives birth to many problems. However, looking at the cases of breast cancer, uterus cancer, and uterine cancer in women, you must be feeling that men are more secure in this matter. But according to reports men are more prone to cancer cases.

4. Metabolism- Interestingly, the good cholesterol which protects the heart is more in women. According to studies, the good cholesterol in women is 60.3 mg per deciliter while in men it is only 48.5. This reduces the risk of heart-related diseases. The risk of obesity and other diseases also remains low and metabolism also remains active due to this.

5. Social-Practical Factor- According to research the diet of women is considered to be healthier than that of men. Women do more household work, due to which their physical exercise also becomes more. So, women are considered to be medically stronger than men.

