Diagnosed With Diabetes? You Need To Bring These 4 Changes In Your Diet

After the pandemic hit, the world realised the importance of maintaining a healthy immune system. We were told to exercise more and eat healthily. People started being more cautious and had a healthy approach to life. But the world saw people living with diabetes long before the pandemic arrived. Diabetes is one of the most rapidly increasing diseases in the world.

According to a study by Lancet, India in 2021 had more than 100 million cases of diabetes and was ranked 2nd in the world (just behind China) and had around 136 million cases of prediabetes. These researches show how common diabetes has become and if not treated probably, it can become fatal. We can lower the risks of diabetes by changing our dietary plans, as a healthy diet builds a healthy immune system and a healthy body. A healthy diet can help us control our blood sugar level and keep it in check. By maintaining a healthy diet we also strengthen our immune system, which lowers the risk of diabetes from becoming fatal.