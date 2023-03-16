We all know apples are great for our health. But do you know that their peels are full of nutrients? Apple peels are often discarded as many of us did not know that they can be used to make a delicious and healthy chutney which has a wonderful flavour and aroma. It is also rich in fibre which helps to get relief from constipation and also aids in digestion. Additionally, apple peel chutney is also very helpful in fighting many other diseases.

Apple peel chutney is very easy to make and takes only 5 to 10 minutes to get ready. If you have never tasted apple peel chutney, then take a look at the following simple recipe:

Ingredients for apple peel chutney:

Apple peels - 1 cup

Garlic cloves - 3-4

Green chillies - 2

Tomato chopped - 1

Lemon - 1

Oil – 1 tbsp

Ginger - 1-inch piece

salt - as per taste

How to make apple peel chutney:

To begin the process of making apple peel chutney, first, take the apple peels in a bowl and water it thoroughly. Then put the apple peel in a strainer and let it sit for some time. This will help to dry the water of apple peels quickly. Meanwhile, chop ginger, tomato and green chillies finely. Now, take a mixer jar and put apple peels, finely chopped tomatoes, green chillies and ginger pieces into it.

Add salt as per taste to all the ingredients, mix and grind it. Blend the chutney till it becomes coarse. After that remove the mixer jar’s lid, add oil and lemon juice, and mix. Now, blend the chutney two to three times more. After that, put the chutney in a bowl and your yummy and tasty apple peel chutney is ready. You can have it for lunch-dinner or as a snack during the day.

Apple peel chutney goes well with bread, parathas, roti and even with grilled meat. Apart from this, you can also store the apple peel chutney for several months if you keep it in a clean, dry and air-tight glass jar.

