Have You Tried Spring Onion Paratha? Check Ingredients And Recipe

Poha, sandwiches, vada pav and many other options are there for breakfast but parathas laced with butter qualify for the perfect luscious morning meal. Every morsel of parathas is heavenly without any doubt. You all must have tried its many varieties like the aloo paratha, gobi paratha, etc. But have you ever heard of spring onion paratha?

A food blogger from Kolkata Reshu Drolia with the Instagram handle @mintsrecipes has shared the recipe for this paratha. As the clip starts, Reshu places the parathas on a plate, applies pickle on them and takes a bite. The food blogger then shows the entire process of preparing the paratha. She kneads the dough and mixes all the ingredients in it as well. She then also adds the necessary spices like turmeric, coriander, carom seeds and cumin seeds for taste. She then adds warm water to the dough because when the dough absorbs more water, its quantity increases resulting in getting more rotis. After completing these tasks, she rolls out the dough in the shape of parathas and then applies the masala. She also greases the parathas properly on all sides with ghee and fries them.

The video of this paratha’s recipe received more than 1,35,000 views. Reshu mentioned the ingredients for making this paratha in the caption. They are- 11/2 cups wheat flour, ½ cup gram flour, and 1 cup finely chopped spring onion. Other constituents are- 1 tablespoon of cumin seeds, 1 tablespoon of carom seeds and 2-3 chopped green chillies. She has also advised adding salt as per taste, ½ tablespoon turmeric powder, 2 tablespoons red chilli flakes and oil. She further wrote in the caption, “Banate hai spring onion paratha……ingredients below…..comment achi bani hai if you loved this."