Have You Tried These Seed To Control Your Cholesterol Level Yet?

Cholesterol is produced in the liver and serves a variety of purposes. It aids in the flexibility of cell walls and is required for the production of various hormones. As with anything in the body, having too much cholesterol (or having cholesterol in the incorrect areas) causes problems. Cholesterol like fat, does not dissolve in water. Instead, it relies on molecules known as lipoproteins to circulate the body. These transport cholesterol, fat, and fat-soluble vitamins through your bloodstream.

Distinct types of lipoproteins have distinct health impacts. High levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), for example, cause cholesterol deposits in blood vessel walls, which can lead to stroke caused by blocked arteries, coronary artery disease and renal disease etc. In contrast, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) aids in the transport of cholesterol away from vessels.

Because high cholesterol is caused by bad eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle, it can be managed by eating nutritious foods. Different varieties of seeds are proving to be extremely effective in controlling it. Many studies have shown that there are a few seeds that cut down bad cholesterol and help with blood pressure regulation.