Are you one of those who love to try something special for breakfast on weekends? Are we hearing some “Yes"? Well, you are at the right place. We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for something different yet an easy breakfast recipe. Atta Tacos is a delicious and nutritious food dish that can be eaten for breakfast or as a snack throughout the day. If you’ve never tried this recipe before, it’s simple to make at home using the method we’ve described.

Today we’ll show you a video that shows how to make Atta Tacos. This video recipe was shared by a food vlogger Reshu Drolia aka mint recipes on Instagram.

Ingredients for making flour tacos

Wheat flour – 2 cups

Salt – as per taste

Water – as needed

Boiled potatoes for filling – 5-6

Medium-sized onions – 2

Dried mango powder – 1/2 tsp

Cumin powder – 1 tsp

Garam masala – 1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder – 1/2 tsp

Salt – as per taste

Mustard seeds – Grated 1 tsp

Ginger – 1 tsp

Chopped green chillies – 1-2

Curry leaves – A little

Oil – 2 tsp

Coriander leaves – 2-3 tbsp

Potato filling for tacos

Coriander chutney

Cheese as needed

Butter

Steps

Start kneading the flour in a utensil by adding some salt. (Keep in mind that the dough should remain soft.)

After this, boil the potatoes and mash them.

Now chop onions, and green chillies finely.

Now heat up a pan, add some oil, then mustard seeds, curry leaves, and grated ginger, and saute it well.

Now add finely chopped onion to the pan and fry it till it becomes golden.

Now turn off the gas and add the prepared spices to the mashed potatoes and mix well.

Now mix cumin powder, dried mango powder, garam masala and red chilli powder in this mixture.

After this, prepare stuffing or filling by adding green coriander leaves and salt as per taste.

Now take the dough and divide it into two parts.

Now take one part and make a big roti from it.

After this, cut it with a sharp bowl so that all the rounders come in the same way.

Put the roti on a hot griddle and roast it lightly.

After the roti is lightly roasted, remove it and apply green chutney on one side.

Then apply the cheese and potato mixture and fold the roti.

Similarly, after filling all the rotis. Now put some butter in a nonstick pan and heat it.

Put the prepared tacos in it and fry them from side to side.

When the tacos turn golden from both sides and become crispy, take them out on a plate.

Your tasty flour tacos for breakfast are ready. Enjoy.

