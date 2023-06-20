Have You Tried This Unique Version Of Aloo Uttapam Yet? Check Its Recipe

Potato (aloo) recipes are the most abundant in Indian cuisine. Potatoes are delicious in any shape or form, whether baked, fried, boiled or added to when added to vegetables and curries. However, if you want to give potatoes a different look, try the unique food item, an aloo uttapam.

Aloo uttapam is a popular flavourful pancake cooked majorly in South India with rice flour and dal batter. But this time we have an easy replacement for this long procedure of making this traditional recipe. Yes, replacing rice with poha can make your task much easier. Not only is its preparation easy but aloo uttapam also keeps you full for a long time. The best part is that uttapam contains a significant amount of vegetables, which increases the nutritious value of the dish. You can eat this dish at any time of the day, and it will always satisfy you completely! So, if you’re looking for a quick and easy uttapam dish, check out the recipe for the delicious aloo uttapam made with poha.

Ingredients

Potato

Onion

Corn flour

Grated cheese

Ginger garlic paste

Red chillies

Poha

Mustard seeds

Chopped coriander leaves

Oil

Salt as per taste

Steps to make it

Start with boiling the potatoes.

Now soak the poha in water for a while.

Once the potatoes are boiled properly, peel them and grate them in a big bowl.

After this, add poha soaked in water and mix it well.

Now finely chop the onion, fresh coriander, ginger-garlic paste, corn flour, mustard and other spices and mix them all well.

After this, add enough water to this mixture so that it can spread properly on the griddle.

Now take a pan or griddle and keep it on medium flame to heat.

Pour some oil on it and spread it all around.

Now put the mixture prepared on the griddle and spread it in a round shape.

After this, reduce the flame of the gas and leave the aloo uttapam to cook.

After some time, flatten the uttapam and apply oil on top and bake it.