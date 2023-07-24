4-Ingredient Ayurvedic Recipe for Digestive Issues and Enhancing Gut Health

Numerous illnesses and infections are brought on by the monsoon season. The easy spread of bacteria and germs during the monsoons may be caused by a number of circumstances. During a weather change, digestive problems are more prevalent than usual. Gastric disorders frequently manifest as indigestion, bloating, hiccups, heartburn, stomach discomfort, ulcers, and nausea. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says “Taking care of your gut health is crucial during the monsoon season because it’s important for digestion, immunity, and general health. One way to achieve this is by including gut-friendly drinks in your diet.

To prevent digestive problems, try this tea that calms the stomach:

Advertisement

Take one tablespoon each of fennel and cumin seeds, one inch of ginger, and one or two cardamom pods. Bring one litre of water and all of these ingredients to a boil.

Boil the water continuously until it has been cut in half. After straining, let it cool and then consume.

Making tea with cardamom, fennel, jeera, and ginger is very easy and incredibly soothing. Additionally, it offers a wide range of health advantages, especially for digestion.

ALSO READ: High Cholesterol: 7 Morning Drinks To Naturally Lower Bad Blood Cholesterol Levels