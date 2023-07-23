6 Foods That Lactating Mothers Should Eat During Breastfeeding

Pregnancy and the time following childbirth are two important phases in a woman’s life. Eating nutrient-rich foods throughout pregnancy encourages the baby’s general growth and development, which results in a healthy pregnancy. During the postpartum time, women experience a variety of physiological changes, including low energy levels, a sluggish metabolism, a sudden rise in hormones, and many others. To manage these changes, a postpartum diet should be followed properly.

“Low breast milk supply is a real issue, so here are some foods, all of which qualify as galactagogues (galactagogues help in increasing the Prolactin hormone levels)," noted award-winning dietitian Lovneet Batra. When the anterior pituitary releases prolactin, the alveolus begins to produce milk, which can increase the amount of breast milk produced. The health professional also suggests diets for improved lactation.

Six Foods for Lactating Mothers