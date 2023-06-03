6 Tips For Keeping Kids Safer During This Summer's Heatwave

The capital and surrounding states have somewhat progressed their summertime. It is important to maintain a healthy diet as temperatures increase. Even if remaining home is preferable, going outside is a given. Therefore, it’s essential to maintain your body nourished and hydrated to get through the day. Several states experience a heatwave that is common and may also lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

What Exactly Is Heatstroke?

Overheating of the body is a frequent cause of the common disease known as heatstroke. Long-term exposure to heat, sunlight, and physical effort are the causes of this. An individual is prone to experience the syndrome if their body temperature rises above 40 degrees Celsius. If heatstroke, also known as sunstroke, is not treated right away, it can seriously impair internal organ function and result in severe brain damage. Few food items that can keep you cool during these summer are: cucumber, mint, melons, coconut water, curd and buttermilk.

Do’s during Summer:

Hydration is your best friend:

Hydration is essential, so kids should drink more water to keep their bodies hydrated. Sickness can result from dehydration as well. A water bottle should always be close by. Aside from that, preserve our bodies’ enzymes and electrolytes by consuming nutritious juices, coconut water, lemonade, etc.

Keep the Energy Up:

To prevent exhaustion and drowsiness, kids should be encouraged to be a little more active during the day.

Stay indoors:

It is preferable to avoid the sun, especially during the hottest parts of the midday when it swelters above our heads. Avoid taking needless daytime excursions.

Retain it Light and airy:

In the summer, dress in light hues. Light shades reflect heat and sunlight better and do not absorb it as much. The body will be able to breathe freely in the hot and humid conditions if the clothing is moderately loose.

Chilly Baths:

To keep your body temperature down, try to take chilly baths.



Don’ts during Summer:



Exertion:

Do not over-exert yourself and avoid going out between 12 noon to 4 pm.

Avoid Soft Drinks:

Avoid drinks like carbonated beverages that dehydrate the body

Do Not Leave Kids in Cars:

Children should not be left unsupervised in cars when the weather is too hot.

Why is it important to follow these do’s and don’ts?

Heatwaves can often lead to illness and heatstroke or sunstroke becomes a common health issue people deal with. In order to avoid these, it is important to take the due precautions specially for children as their immunity is different than of adults.