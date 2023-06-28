8 Tips to Keep Your Furry Friend Happy and Sound Throughout the Monsoon Season

Monsoon season brings lovely weather and makes walking enjoyable for your pet friends. However, the rainy season presents its own set of difficulties, such as muddy roads and water puddles. Seasonal illnesses and gastrointestinal infections can also affect our canine companions, including our dogs. Pet parents should keep their cute friends clean and dry because skin illnesses in pets are rather common in this extremely humid weather. Ticks and fleas are also active during this time, which can be harmful to your pet. When it’s raining a lot outside, it’s crucial to keep your pet occupied indoors so they don’t become irritable.

Dr. Rajadhyaksha has provided some important pet care advice below to help you keep your furry pets happy and healthy during the monsoon season.