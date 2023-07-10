Acne to Obesity: 5 Adverse Outcomes of Excess Sugar Consumption

Sugary beverages, sweetened dairy products, confectionery, and baked goods are the main sources of added sugar. But even savoury foods, like bread, tomato sauce, and protein bars, can contain sugar, making it all too easy to eat too much sweet food. Whatever its name, sugar is sugar, and when ingested in excess, it can have a number of negative health impacts. According to nutritionist Divya Kaur, when you consume too much sugar, the increased insulin in your system can have an impact on your arteries throughout your entire body. Over time, this stresses your heart and causes long-term damage since it causes their walls to become inflamed, thicker than normal, and more stiff. The health expert also discusses the negative consequences of consuming too much sugar.

5 Side Effects of Sugar Overdose