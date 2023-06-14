Anusha Dandekar Gets Surgery for Ovarian Lumps; Learn About the Condition, Causes and Symptoms

Anusha Dandekar, VJ and actor, shared on Instagram that she had surgery to remove ovarian lumps. She referred to herself as “lucky" that, despite the intense recovery process, the doctors were able to successfully remove all of the tumours in her ovary.

Dandekar expressed her gratitude to her medical staff for their ongoing assistance and attention while she has been recovering. Additionally, she recommended women to make sure they get annual exams to check for any issues with their reproductive system.

A well-known name in the entertainment industry is Anusha Dandekar. Her followers are curious about her whereabouts because her life as an actor and former supermodel has always been looked at. The attractive former model has stunned her fans after a recent health update.

Anusha revealed that she recently underwent surgery to remove lumps in her ovary. Taking to her social media page she wrote, “just popping in to say hello…Quick story: went through a surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense and also I’m really lucky all was okay… found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything Is great now…Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your Gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I’ve been doing that since I was 17 and that’s how I can be so grateful I’m recovering well today."

