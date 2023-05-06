Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's 3 Secrets For Staying Fit While Traveling

Travelling can be an exciting way to discover new places and experiences, but it can also be a challenge to maintain a healthy lifestyle while on the road. With concerns about unfamiliar cuisine and a lack of access to regular fitness routines, it can be difficult to stay on track. However, renowned nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has a solution for all those who love to travel but want to maintain their health and wellness. In her recent Instagram post, the celebrity nutritionist shared three simple ways to stay fit while travelling:

Walk around- Instead of taking a transport service, she suggests we walk to get to know the place better. She said, “Whenever I am travelling, I take the opportunity to walk around and soak in the local culture. This gives you a better understanding of the areas as well as the food available." It is commonly known that every region has some local food items that are best suited to the season and geography. Exercise- She recommends doing 5 Surya Namaskars every day. According to the Himalayan Yoga Institute, this routine can improve your digestive system’s efficiency and increase blood flow to your intestines. Surya Namaskar is also an effective cardiovascular exercise that can aid in weight loss when performed at a quick pace, as well as help with stretching, toning, and strengthening muscles, ligaments, joints, and the skeletal system. Eat rice- The nutritionist recommends consuming rice for dinner while travelling, as it is widely available in all regions, including India, the Middle East, Mediterranean countries, and Europe. Eating rice from 7.30 to 8 in the evening can help to “wash away the sins" of unhealthy eating throughout the day, according to her. Diwekar has previously emphasized the importance of rice in our daily diet, stating that more than 10,000 varieties are available in India, and it is considered an auspicious grain. She has also stressed that there is no alternative to this staple food.

