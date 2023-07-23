Child Obesity: 5 Tips For Parents To Nurture Children In A Junk Food-Free Lifestyle

Every little milestone your child reaches makes you happy and joyful when you are a parent. Each new stride they take or the first time they grip your finger makes your heart flutter with delight. But parents also worry about their own health and wellbeing with every new milestone. Since children’s formative years are so crucial to determining how they will spend their lives, parenting is frequently difficult and requires a lot of work and responsibility, especially for new parents.

Making sure children consume wholesome, nutrient-rich meals that promote growth is one of a parent’s main concerns. Children, on the other hand, can be picky and frequently request junk food with bad fats and added sugars. They also increase the likelihood that kids will become obese as children, which has a number of long-term health risks. In an interview with IANS, Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, a parenting expert, educator, and creator of Get Set Parent, provided some advice on how to raise your children in a junk food-free atmosphere.

5 Methods for Addressing Your Child’s Junk Food Consumption: