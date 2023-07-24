Cholesterol Diet: 10 Superfoods To Raise Healthy Cholesterol Levels In Blood

You can find cholesterol, a waxy substance, in your blood. Having too much cholesterol may increase your risk of getting heart disease even though your body requires it to build healthy cells. High cholesterol can increase the risk of a heart attack, stroke, and chest pain. Eating healthy and exercising frequently can help control cholesterol. You should also stop smoking, consume alcohol in moderation, and maintain a healthy weight if you wish to lessen the risks associated with high cholesterol.

Although high cholesterol can run in families, it is more usually brought on by bad lifestyle decisions, making it both treatable and preventable. A healthy diet, persistent exercise, and occasionally medication can all help lower high cholesterol.

